Police search for man who robbed man at gunpoint inside home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searching for a man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report, police were called to the 500-block of North Caraway Road Friday.
The victim told the officer that someone knocked on his door, and when he answered it, an unknown black man entered.
That’s when the suspect pulled a handgun and asked the victim “what do you got,” the report stated.
The victim said the suspect took an Xbox and a duffel bag, then left.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.