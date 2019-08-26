Red Wolves Raw: Monday weekly football press conference (8/26 - SMU)

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
It’s finally game week for Arkansas State football. The Red Wolves held their weekly press conference Monday in the new Centennial Bank Athletic Operations Center.
A-State interim head coach David Duggan and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf talked about the new facility, facing SMU, depth chart battles, and more.
The Red Wolves face the Mustangs Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN+.
