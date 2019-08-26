Schools on high alert following FBI report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Several school districts, as well as police, are on high alert this morning following a report from the FBI that a school shooting could happen later this week. We’ll have the latest developments coming up at the top of the hour.
A man will appear before a Craighead County District judge later today after sheriff’s investigators say he shot and killed a woman this past weekend.
After 42 years as a pastor, many of those at one Jonesboro church, the Reverend Ken Stallings has preached his last sermon.
Weather Headlines
It’s feeling pretty warm and muggy across Region 8 this morning.
Skies are cloudy and showers are pushing out of the area.
Most of Monday will be warm and dry.
Some afternoon sunshine will be possible before an upper-level disturbance moves through the region and provides support for showers and storms late tonight.
Highs today in the low 80s with south winds at 7 to 12 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few storms.
