Schools ramp up safety after threats of school shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools are reassuring parents and students after several districts and law enforcement agencies made social media posts about a possible threat of a school shooting in Arkansas over the weekend.
The threat stated a shooting is supposed to take place in Kentucky on Aug. 28 and in Arkansas on Aug. 29.
With the potential threat just days away, the Nettleton School District is prepared for any school crisis.
“We know what to do in the classroom. We know what to do outside the classroom. It’s just a whole team effort to protect everyone those first few minutes until you can get help here,” Superintendent James Dunivan said.
Dunivan said he has experience with these types of situations.
He was the high school principal during the Westside school shooting back in 1998.
After years of being an administrator, he has found that communication is a key factor between officers and school administration.
“Of course, the theory is there, the better communication you have, the quicker you can be on sight when there’s a problem,” Dunivan said.
Craighead County schools stated on social media that they are monitoring the situation and taking extra safety measures on school grounds.
