Tensions between China, U.S. driving down gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Analysts point to a continuing trade battle between China and the United States as contributing to the downward trend of oil and gas prices.
According to the latest GasBuddy.com survey, the national average fell 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.58 a gallon.
It’s the sixth straight week that prices have fallen.
In Arkansas, prices fell 2.3 cents a gallon to an average of $2.25. That’s 14.3 cents lower than a month ago, and 30.7 cents cheaper than a year ago.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, predicts oil prices could fall further following “last week’s trade battle between the U.S. and China,” which he said could affect the oil markets.
“Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline starting Sept. 16,” DeHaan said. “Fall will bring plenty of falling gas prices, so long as there remains turmoil between the U.S. and China.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.