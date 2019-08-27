Arkansas State unveils Centennial Bank Athletic Operations Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a new season and a new home for the Red Wolves.
The Arkansas State football players got to see the Centennial Bank Athletic Operations Center Sunday night. The media got to take a tour Monday afternoon.
Photos and video don’t do justice how spectacular it looks.
The $29 million building houses a top of the line locker room, weight room, training area, coaches offices, and much more. All funds were raised with private donations to the Red Wolves Foundation. All A-State student athletes will be able to use the center.
Arkansas State will run out of the new tunnel Saturday against SMU. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.
