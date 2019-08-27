Citizens Taxed Enough forms against Team Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the vote on a sales tax proposal on the horizon, one team has formed against the idea.
Team Jonesboro’s one percent sales tax increase would work towards improvements in Jonesboro’s fire and police departments, as well as amenities.
Citizens Taxed Enough said they’re not for the ordinance. However, they are for a sales tax increase to benefit both the police and fire departments.
“People in this town strongly support the police and fire, and we do too,” said Iris Stevens with Citizens Taxed Enough.
Stevens said the sales taxes are already high in Arkansas.
“We recently tied Tennessee for the highest state and local income tax burden in the country,” she said.
The team formed only three weeks ago, but they’re ready to battle Team Jonesboro on the day of voting.
Voting on the sales tax increase will take place in Jonesboro on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.