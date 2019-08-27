Court meets on losing property and gaining mental health facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - County leaders are one step closer to unveling a new crisis stabilization unit after announcing their full support to the cause.
The Craighead County Quorum Court met Monday night and passed two ordinances.
The first ordinance regards property in Monette. County Judge Marvin Day said the city gave land to the county several years ago.
Now, the city has their police department located on the property and they’re wanting it back.
“We didn’t have a need, but Monette felt they had some use for that facility, so they asked us to give it to them and the court decided that was a good thing, to help them out,” Judge Day said.
Another ordinance involves the crisis stabilization unit. The court voted for an interlocal agreement that benefits surrounding counties, but at a cost.
If the counties use the facility, they would have to help fund it and support it, which Craighead County is prepared to do.
“It’s an emergency room for people with mental health issues,” he said. “If someone is having a mental health crisis, someone with PTSD, other issues like that, they have to go to the hospital emergency room or jail.”
The new facility will better serve those with mental health issues. Day said the ground breaking will be held September 10.
