Father and daughter win big on separate lottery tickets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Like father, like daughter proved to be true for a Central Arkansas family after playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
According to a news release, Emily Rathbun claimed a $19,702 prize from the game AR Progressive Jackpot.
Her father, Jessie Joyner, won $37,432 two months ago on the same game.
They both bought their winning tickets from Parrott Bay Trading post in Tumbling Shoals.
"I don't play the lottery often but decided to buy a ticket while waiting in line at the store," Rathbun said. "When I realized that I won, I didn't believe it. My dad was the first person I told about my win. He's been playing the lottery since 2009."
"I was happy for my daughter when she told me the great news,” Joyner said. “I've been to the Claim Center a couple of times, so I didn't have a problem finding this location.”
Rathbun said she plans to pay off her student loans and save some of her winnings.
