Man accused of raping underage girl

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is in custody, accused of raping a minor.
On Monday, Paragould police arrested 18-year-old Austin Mark Harvey.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 21 the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a referral regarding “inappropriate sexual contact between an adult male and female under the age of consent.”
The victim told an investigator with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division the alleged incident occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 2 a.m. Aug. 21.
She said Harvey “had sexual intercourse with her” at a home within the city limits.
The victim, according to the affidavit, said Harvey was “aware that she was underage at the time of the incident.”
After reviewing the court documents, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause on Aug. 27 to arrest Harvey on one count of rape.
He set Harvey’s bond at $25,000 cash-only.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.