Mid-South states ranked among worst to raise baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study says Mississippi is the worst state to have a baby.
A study done by WalletHub looked at factors like infant mortality rates and daycare costs.
Mid-South states ranked poorly as a whole. Out of 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Mississippi ranked 51, Arkansas ranked 45, and Tennessee is 38.
A big reason for Mississippi’s poor ranking its infant mortality rate, which is the highest in the country.
A recent study by the state also shows mothers are dying at a higher rate. Nurses at Baptist DeSoto say things like hypertension and hemorrhaging are leading causes of maternal deaths before, during and after childbirth.
Baptist DeSoto is the only hospital in the area which has an emergency OB department, which can address the needs of the mother and baby at any hour.
“What that means is we have a board-certified OBGYN here in our department in the hospital 24/7,” labor and delivery nurse Kimberly Rickard said. “If you don’t have a provider you’re seeing already, you can come here, see a doctor and have your symptoms evaluated.”
While Mississippi ranks last in the health care of babies, it ranks 14 of 51 for cost, meaning its cheaper than most states to raise a child.
Tennessee, unlike Arkansas and Mississippi, ranks low on cost for raising a child. Tennessee is 42nd, meaning it is one of the most expensive.
Shelby County Health Department said it's expensive to have and raise a child anywhere in the country, but said the state has some things in place to take the financial burden off parents.
The health department oversees the federally-funded WIC program, which supplements nutrition products for pregnant woman like prenatal vitamins and formula and food for child up to 5 years old.
In Shelby County, about 19,000 women benefit from the program, but officials said many more in the community are able to use it.
"About 28 percent of women who were eligible received WIC in 2018," Shelby County Health Department Director Alisha Haushalter said. "What we do know across the country is the number of women eligible for WIC don't necessarily sign up."
The state also offers medicaid eligibility for pregnant woman which can get them on an insurance plan quickly and help with hospital costs and prenatal care.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.