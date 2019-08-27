Missing endangered man fired shots, may suffer from mental illness

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department after a missing person incident occurred at 508 West Ripa Ave. in St. Louis at 7 p.m. on August 26.
Police identify the missing man as 42-year-old Gregory Paul Johnson a 5 foot 7 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.
He was wearing white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Police said Johnson came to the residence with a loaded semi-automatic handgun and made suicidal comments.
He discharged the firearm into the floor of the residence and left the scene with the firearm.
Police said Johnson suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
