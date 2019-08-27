Mississippi River bridge inspection to require lane closures

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River bridge in West Memphis will require lane closures several days in September.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the outside westbound lane will close Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Additionally, ARDOT said an outside lane closure beginning on the westbound side and moving to the eastbound side will be required Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12.
During that time, if the westbound lane is closed, it will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. When the eastbound lane is closed, it will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ARDOT said the traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic barrels.
