MPD makes 400 arrests, confiscates 171 guns in recent operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit announced the results of recent investigations during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
MPD says the department ran Operation Spring Cleaning from April to June 2019 to reduce violent crimes and take illegal drugs and guns from the streets of Memphis.
Shortly after, Operation Summer Heat III was implemented to continue reducing the amount violent crime throughout the city from June to August.
Officers from the Organized Crime Unit Criminal apprehension team, Vice, Gang Response Team and 18 additional officers from uniform patrol stations were divided into four teams and assigned specific precincts to cover high crime areas.
MPD says these teams worked to identify and arrest individuals who were suspected of committing violent crimes including, possession of illegal firearms, selling illegal drugs and committing violent crime.
During operations Spring Cleaning and Summer Heat III almost 400 felony arrests were made along with 276 misdemeanor arrests, 63 misdemeanor citations and 8 juvenile summons totaling up to 739 arrests.
The teams also seized 145 handguns, 26 long guns, 32 pounds of marijuana, 115 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 740 grams of heroin, 540 grams of meth, 112 pills of lortab and hydrocodone, 56 vehicles and more than $145,000 in cash.
These operations have contributed to a 6 percent decrease in over all crime and a 7 percent decrease in violent crime.
Operation Safe Travels began on July 15 and continues due to officers concerns with aggressive driving, speeding and aggravated assaults.
Since the operation began police report to have made almost 19,000 stops, issued over 11,000 citations, 360 arrests and have recovered 5 weapons.
