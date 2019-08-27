Police investigating shots fired at Jonesboro home

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 27, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police want to know who opened fire on a Jonesboro home early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 1700-block of Dupwe Drive.

According to the initial incident report, they found three bullet holes in the home’s brick siding.

Police stated it appeared the suspects used .762- and .40-caliber rounds to shoot at the victim’s home, causing damage to the structure and a vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help police solve this case should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

