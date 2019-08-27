Poplar Bluff student’s artwork scores big with Green Bay Packers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff High School senior’s artwork scored a touchdown with the Green Bay Packers.
The NFL team chose Kaylee-Ann Merrick’s artwork to adorn its stadium and awarded her school’s art department $5,000.
In addition, the team flew Merrick and her family to Lambeau Field in Wisconsin last month for an unveiling of her artwork and a tour of the stadium.
Merrick was named the secondary grade level winner in its Packers Student Art Contest.
“My artwork shows a football player catching the Lombardi Trophy, but this isn’t just any football player, it’s you,” Merrick wrote in her winning entry. “For the next 100 seasons, the team may change or perhaps the rules may change, but one thing will remain consistent and that is the dedication of the Packers fan base.”
Merrick credited her art teacher, Meg Daniels, for her encouragement, according to a news release from the school district.
“I couldn’t have done it without you and your amazing teaching,” Merrick was quoted as saying. “You are truly an amazing teacher and your constant support has fueled me to keep trying and keep doing better.”
While it has not been said how the prize money will be used, Daniels said some possibilities include purchasing each student a set of paintbrushes; buying larger ticket items like a new ceramic wheel, slab table, wedging table, or pug mill; or bringing in guest artists to inspire the students.
