Sheriff’s office employee suspended for leaking threats concerning possible school shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - An east Arkansas sheriff’s department employee was suspended after reportedly leaking law enforcement intelligence about a threat made toward Arkansas schools.
Lee County sheriff Ocie Banks told Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV the information disseminated through the Arkansas State Police Fusion Center was posted by one of his employees on Facebook.
The post is not under investigation by the FBI.
The information in the Facebook post discussed threats made online warning of a school shooting in Kentucky on Aug. 28 and Arkansas on Aug. 29.
The FBI and state police have maintained that the threat is unspecified and non-credible.
