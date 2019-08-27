Westside beats Greene County Tech 18-15 in Blue Cross & Blue Shield Kickoff Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech beat Westside 53-52 in the 2018 season. The Golden Eagles and Warriors provided another Dick Clay Special to open 2019.
Tyler Ray rushed for 182 yards and 2 TD Monday night, the Warriors (1-0) held off Tech 18-15. It was the opening game of the Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield Kickoff Classic.
GCT (0-1) had a late rally after trailing by 11 with less than a minute to go. Storm Harris, Fisher Wood, & David Williams combo for an 89 yard touchdown on a hook and ladder. But a Golden Eagle onside kick failed to go 10 yards, sealing a Westside victory.
