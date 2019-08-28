Arkansas State football practices Tuesday, six sophomores projected to start Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 4 days away from Red Wolves football. Arkansas State hit the practice field this afternoon.
The scarlet and black had a 2 plus hour session at Centennial Bank Stadium. Talking depth chart, of course All-Sun Belt standouts like Kirk Merritt and William Bradley King are starting.
What’s really interesting is that six sophomores are projected to start against SMU. I asked offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf about TE Reed Tyler and defensive coordinator/interim head coach David Duggan about FS Antonio Fletcher.
Arkansas State faces SMU Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN+.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.