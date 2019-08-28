Arkansas State rugby fall schedule features 5 home matches

Press Release from Arkansas State University
Arkansas State rugby fans will get an opportunity to watch the team play at home numerous times during the fall beginning with the Red-Black Scrimmage Friday, Aug. 30, at Curt Huckaby Field. The scrimmage gets underway at 3:30 p.m. and is free of charge.
The scrimmage sets a schedule of five consecutive home matches in motion, including an in-state duel with the University of Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. The Red Wolves’ lone road contest is Nov. 16 against nemesis Life University in Marietta, Ga.
“We are very excited about this fall schedule,” said Head Coach Blake White. “This will be a great opportunity for our young guys to play in front of our great home crowd. Equally, it’s a chance for fans to come out and see the young crop of talent we have coming through the program.”
White, in his third season, brings in 17 new freshmen to replace a group of 15 talented veterans lost to graduation.
Here is the 2019 fall schedule:
Aug. 30 — Red and Black Scrimmage, JONESBORO, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 — Alabama, JONESBORO, 1 p.m.
Sept. 21 — Little Rock Men’s, JONESBORO, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26 — Homecoming Alumni Match, JONESBORO, 1 p.m.
Nov. 2 — Lindenwood-Belleville, JONESBORO, 1 p.m.
Nov. 9 — Arkansas, JONESBORO, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Life University, Marietta, Ga., 1 p.m.
Nov. 23 — Heart of America Selects, TBA, 1 p.m.
All home matches are played at Curt Huckaby Field, 501 Red Wolf Trail.
