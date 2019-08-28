Blytheville man killed in rollover crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man died Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in ran off the interstate and overturned.
The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 near the 63-mile marker in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report.
Mary Simpson, 54, of Blytheville was southbound when she lost control of her 2010 Nissan and slid off the road.
The vehicle then hit a fence and overturned.
Simpson and her passenger, 41-year-old Willis Currie of Blytheville, were both thrown from the vehicle.
Currie died in the crash. Simpson was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.
According to the crash report, the road conditions were dry and the weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.
