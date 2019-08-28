Bullet casings found but no victims or damage after shots fired call at apartment complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after shots were fired at the Links apartment complex Tuesday evening.
According to an incident report, police responded to the 1400-block of Links Drive around 8 p.m. for a shots fired call.
Two men told police that a black man in a black sedan pointed a gun outside of his car and began firing shots.
The suspect then left the scene.
Police attempted to find a victim or damage, but were unable to find any at the time of the report.
However, the officer did locate three .380 shell casings what were logged into evidence.
There are no suspects or victims at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
