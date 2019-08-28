City of Manila holds public meeting to discuss new sales tax proposal

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Manila held a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss an upcoming special election.
That election calls for a new 1% sales and use tax, which would continue an existing sales and use tax levied back in 2011 for the sole purpose of retiring bonds.
The official ballot breaks down each issue along with details on the improvements that would be made with the money.
Improvements vary from police and fire to street and park upgrades.
City officials said the first issue on the ballot, which involves refunding bonds, is the most important because it must past in order for the other 9 issues to pass.
“To me, it’s a no-brainer for the citizens of Manila,” Steven Milligan, city council member, said. “It’s not raising our taxes at all and we’re allowing other people who come through our community to help pay for some of the things we need to improve our city.”
Early voting for the sales tax begins Sept. 3 with a full vote scheduled for Sept.10.
