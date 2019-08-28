Contraband search lands inmates in hot water

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Authorities in Mississippi County seized several contraband items from a business with all the items belonging to inmates.
According to a Facebook post by the Arkansas Department of Correction, the haul included a laptop and charger, a tablet and charger, four cell phones, over a dozen cans of tobacco, cigarettes, bottles of liquid for e-cigarettes, and $102.
According to the post, the inmates were in a work-release center working away from the unit.
The inmates are back in custody and facing disciplinary action.
