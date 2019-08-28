FFN Game of the Week preview: Blytheville at Marion

By Matthew Schwartz | August 28, 2019 at 6:42 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 6:42 PM

We’re just 2 days away from Football Friday Night.

Our Game of the Week features a tribe of Chickasaws making a trip down I-55 to face a miltia of Patriots. Blytheville is on the road at Marion, kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Patriot Stadium.

Here are more games we're covering in Week 1 of FFN.

Football Friday Night (Week 1 - August 30th)

LR Catholic at Jonesboro

Nettleton at Gosnell

LR Christian at Batesville

Riverview at Brookland

Hoxie at Cave City

Southside at Pocahontas

McCrory at Highland

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Cross County at Hazen

Thayer at Hayti

