GR8 Job: Local lineworkers headed to NWA to restore power to thousands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms Monday night knocked out power to thousands of Northwest Arkansas residents.
Now, a group of lineworkers from Region 8 are heading across the state to help get the lights back on.
Craighead Electric Cooperative announced Wednesday it’s sending a caravan to help restore power to nearly 4,000 customers of Carroll Electric Cooperative.
At the top of their to-do list: repair and replace 40 downed power poles.
We wish them safe travels and thank them for doing a GR8 job for the people of both Northeast and Northwest Arkansas.
