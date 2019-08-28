GR8 Job: Local lineworkers headed to NWA to restore power to thousands

GR8 Job: Local lineworkers headed to NWA to restore power to thousands
We wish the workers safe travels both to and from Northwest Arkansas. (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 28, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:41 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms Monday night knocked out power to thousands of Northwest Arkansas residents.

Craighead Electric Cooperative announced Wednesday it’s sending a caravan to help restore power to 4,000 customers of Carroll Electric Cooperative.
Craighead Electric Cooperative announced Wednesday it’s sending a caravan to help restore power to 4,000 customers of Carroll Electric Cooperative. (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative)

Now, a group of lineworkers from Region 8 are heading across the state to help get the lights back on.

Craighead Electric Cooperative announced Wednesday it’s sending a caravan to help restore power to nearly 4,000 customers of Carroll Electric Cooperative.

A caravan of trucks and equipment headed out early Wednesday morning bound for Northwest Arkansas.
A caravan of trucks and equipment headed out early Wednesday morning bound for Northwest Arkansas. (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative)

At the top of their to-do list: repair and replace 40 downed power poles.

We wish them safe travels and thank them for doing a GR8 job for the people of both Northeast and Northwest Arkansas.

The lineworkers loaded up long before many in Craighead County were even awake.
The lineworkers loaded up long before many in Craighead County were even awake. (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.