Groundbreaking held at new peanut shelling plant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city officials and a U.S. Senator were on hand Tuesday to break ground on the new Delta Peanut facility.
The plant will be located on a 71-acre site on Barnhill Road.
Delta Peanut is the first peanut shelling plant in Arkansas.
The project, which has a price tag of $70 million, will create 130 new jobs in Jonesboro.
“This has involved people on every aspect,” Senator John Boozman said. “The lenders, the farmers, those who are building the facility. I think it’s going to make a tremendous difference for the area and this is all about jobs, jobs, jobs. This is about the economy which is really the bottom line.”
The facility, when operational, will keep peanut crops in Arkansas instead of going to other states for processing.
The plant is expected to be complete by Spring 2020.
