Jonesboro police asking for help following recent shootings, crime

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the communities help to say something when they see something.
Some of the latest crimes and shootings in Jonesboro are inactive or have closed because of the lack of cooperation.
Chief Rick Elliott said it takes the cooperation of everybody to stand up when they see something wrong.
“Policing is not a spectator sport, it takes the community to work together to have a safe community,” Elliot said.
“This is your community that you live in and you need to be a part of your community and if that involves giving a statement as to something that has taken place then you need to step up and do what needs to be done,” Elliott continued. “If we don’t work together, we will never solve this problem or slow this problem down.”
Chief Elliot also said he is open to partnering with any community members to help combat crime.
Anyone who has any information regarding the recent shootings or crime can contact Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867.
