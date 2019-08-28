Jonesboro police on scene of shooting on Arch Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700-block of Arch Street.
Smith said two people are injured with non-life threatening injuries.
An off-duty Jonesboro police officer heard the shots and found the injured people.
Region 8 News’ Miranda Reynolds said that an ambulance pulled away from the area with it’s lights on.
Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.