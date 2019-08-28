Jonesboro police on scene of shooting on Arch Street

Jonesboro police are on the scene of a shooting on Arch Street Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 27, 2019 at 8:29 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 9:09 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700-block of Arch Street.

Smith said two people are injured with non-life threatening injuries.

An off-duty Jonesboro police officer heard the shots and found the injured people.

Region 8 News’ Miranda Reynolds said that an ambulance pulled away from the area with it’s lights on.

