Lyon College soccer ties NAIA records with 27-0 win Tuesday afternoon

The Scots roared out of the gate in this matchup, sprinting out to a 15-0 advantage at the end of the first half. Nate Ayalew kicked off the scoring with a goal in the third minute of action. Ayalew and his teammate, Raimundo Cabello, each recorded a hat trick in the first half. Juan Gonzalez, Nathan Wilson, Marcos Fernandez, and Thei Tlo all added two first half goals, while Emanuel Santos found the back of the net once in the first 45 minutes of the contest.