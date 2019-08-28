Lyon College soccer ties NAIA records with 27-0 win Tuesday afternoon

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College men's soccer team tied two NAIA single-game records as the Scots soared to a 27-0 victory over Bacone College this afternoon. Lyon's 27 goals on 22 assists today tied the NAIA record for most goals in a single game and most assists in a contest.
Lyon improves to 1-2 overall, while Bacone College falls to 0-1 on the year.
The Scots roared out of the gate in this matchup, sprinting out to a 15-0 advantage at the end of the first half. Nate Ayalew kicked off the scoring with a goal in the third minute of action. Ayalew and his teammate, Raimundo Cabello, each recorded a hat trick in the first half. Juan Gonzalez, Nathan Wilson, Marcos Fernandez, and Thei Tlo all added two first half goals, while Emanuel Santos found the back of the net once in the first 45 minutes of the contest.
The Scots continued their terrific passing and finishing in the next 45 minutes, tallying 12 more goals. Bruno Mariscotti etched a hat trick in the second half, while Juan Gonzalez, Raimundo Cabello, and Sebastian Musiet each registered two more goals. Marcos Fernandez, Matias Lopez, and James Dalton all found the back of the net in the second frame as well as Lyon College overpowered the Warriors at Huser Field, 27-0.
- Five Scots recorded hat tricks this afternoon – Raimundo Cabello, Nate Ayalew, Marcos Fernandez, Juan Gonzalez, and Bruno Mariscotti.
- Marcos Fernandez was phenomenal at finding open Scots all game, finishing with a career-high 7 assists.
- 11 different Scots found the back of the net as Lyon outshot Bacone 68-1.
The Scots travel to Missouri to compete in the Culver-Stockton Tournament beginning on August 30th. The Scots will face Lincoln College at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, before squaring off with Culver-Stockton College on Sunday, September 1st at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.