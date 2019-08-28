Man accused of throwing woman to the floor, choking her

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond after police say he threw a woman to the ground and started choking her.
Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to arrest 60-year-old Robert Easley on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to court documents, Easley and the victim got into a verbal argument earlier that day at a home in the 300-block of Ruby Street.
“The argument quickly got physical,” the detective noted in the affidavit and said Easley threw the victim onto the floor of the bathroom and began choking her.
“Robert finally got off of her and told everyone in the house that if they called the police, he was going to kill them,” Detective Tron Beesley stated.
While interviewing the victim, Beesley stated he saw “several scratches and red markings around her throat indicating she had been choked.”
Easley is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting a first appearance in circuit court.
