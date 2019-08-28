Man faces commercial burglary after theft from freezer, office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a pair of felonies after police say he broke into a business and stole items from a freezer and office area, according to Jonesboro police.
Darin Eldon Wright, 50, Paragould was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, 1st degree criminal mischief, and theft less than $1,000 after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the business, where Wright had been an employee, on Aug. 17.
“Where upon review of his business video, it captures a now former employee, Darin Wright, enter the business unlawfully after hours on different dates and times in August of this year and he steals items from the freezer and office area,” the affidavit noted. “In one of these commercial burglaries, Darin Wright is captured on business video tampering with the cameras and actually destroying some of them with an estimated cost of $4,000."
A $50,000 bond was set for Wright, who will be arraigned Sept. 27 in circuit court.
