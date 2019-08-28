MAPC Jonesboro approves two measures for Jefferson St., Prospect Farm Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved two measures on Tuesday afternoon.
The first involved Gary Harpole wanting to build three houses on what was once two lots on Jefferson Street.
The commission approved the rezoning request but with stipulations.
The new land can not be divided into multi-family homes or duplexes.
The commission also gave the final subdivision approval for 50 proposed lots near Prospect Farm Road.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.