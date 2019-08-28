Mayors, officials named to Arkansas Census 2020 Complete Count Committee

“Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau surveys the United States to determine the nation’s population. April 1, 2020 is Census Day. In Arkansas, we’ve been preparing for years and an accurate count of Arkansas’ population is critical. The most obvious reason is that the federal government allocates funding back to the states based on population counts. An undercount of even one percent could cost Arkansas $990 million over the next decade,” Hutchinson said in the media release.