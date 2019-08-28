Mayors, officials named to Arkansas Census 2020 Complete Count Committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Census 2020 is quickly approaching and a committee of around 30 people will work to educate people on the importance of participating in the process, as well as making sure everyone is counted.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a media release Wednesday that he was appointing people from around the state to serve on the Arkansas Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
In addition to education and making everyone is counted, Hutchinson said the process can help the state in various ways.
“Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau surveys the United States to determine the nation’s population. April 1, 2020 is Census Day. In Arkansas, we’ve been preparing for years and an accurate count of Arkansas’ population is critical. The most obvious reason is that the federal government allocates funding back to the states based on population counts. An undercount of even one percent could cost Arkansas $990 million over the next decade,” Hutchinson said in the media release.
Among the area officials appointed to the committee are Rep. Milton Nicks (D-Marion), Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass, Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp and Blytheville Mayor James Sanders.
The committee will meet once a month and will send a census report to Gov. Hutchinson by Nov. 1, 2019, a Census Day report by April 1, 2020 and a final report by Dec. 31, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.