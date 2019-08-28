NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/27)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll begin another fall of high school volleyball coverage around Region 8. Reigning 5A state champion Jonesboro swept North Little Rock in straight sets. Brookland beat Westside in 4 sets in a 4A Northeast showdown.
You can see more area scores below
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (August 27th)
Jonesboro 3, North Little Rock 0
Valley View 3, Wynne 0
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Hoxie 0
Brookland 3, Westside 1
Paragould 3, Walnut Ridge 0
Piggott 3, Greene County Tech 2
Mountain Home 3, Harrison 0
Cedar Ridge 3, Midland 2
Marion 3, Beebe 1
