NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/27)

Jonesboro volleyball beats North Little Rock to start 2-0
By Chris Hudgison | August 27, 2019 at 11:07 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 11:19 PM
Brookland beats Westside in Tuesday night volleyball matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll begin another fall of high school volleyball coverage around Region 8. Reigning 5A state champion Jonesboro swept North Little Rock in straight sets. Brookland beat Westside in 4 sets in a 4A Northeast showdown.

You can see more area scores below

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (August 27th)

Jonesboro 3, North Little Rock 0

Valley View 3, Wynne 0

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Hoxie 0

Brookland 3, Westside 1

Paragould 3, Walnut Ridge 0

Piggott 3, Greene County Tech 2

Mountain Home 3, Harrison 0

Cedar Ridge 3, Midland 2

Marion 3, Beebe 1

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.