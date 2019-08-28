Suspect breaks into vehicle, steals pistol

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man’s gun was stolen after he told police someone broke into his vehicle.
Jonesboro police responded to the 1600-block of Heather Ridge Drive Wednesday in regards to a theft.
The victim told police his truck was parked in his driveway and at some point, someone got into his truck and stole his pistol.
The victim did not have any suspect or witness information, but did give police the serial number for the gun.
Anyone with information should call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
