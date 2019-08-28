Woodruff County deputing prosecuting attorney arrested, third DWI offense

John H Bell (Source: White County Sheriff's Office)
August 27, 2019 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 9:12 PM

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) -The deputy prosecuting attorney in Woodruff County faces multiple charges after authorities arrested him for DWI Monday in White County.

According to a report from KATV, Bald Knob police reportedly arrested 50-year-old John Bell around 5:30 p.m.

According to the White County Jail inmate roster, Bell faces charges of DWI on a suspended license, DWI-third offense, no proof of liability insurance, no vehicle license and refusal to submit.

According to the report from KATV, Bell refused to do an interview, but offered a statement, expressing regret and apologizing for his actions.

Bell offered no intention of resigning following his arrest.

