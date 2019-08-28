Woodruff County deputing prosecuting attorney arrested, third DWI offense

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) -The deputy prosecuting attorney in Woodruff County faces multiple charges after authorities arrested him for DWI Monday in White County.
According to a report from KATV, Bald Knob police reportedly arrested 50-year-old John Bell around 5:30 p.m.
According to the White County Jail inmate roster, Bell faces charges of DWI on a suspended license, DWI-third offense, no proof of liability insurance, no vehicle license and refusal to submit.
According to the report from KATV, Bell refused to do an interview, but offered a statement, expressing regret and apologizing for his actions.
Bell offered no intention of resigning following his arrest.
