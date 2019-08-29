Ben Hicks reflects before first Razorback start

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Ben Hicks spoke to the Arkansas media for the first time since getting the greenlight as Razorback QB1.
#6 is tasked with leading a group of young Razorbacks on Saturday.
“Yeah, I just told him how appreciative I was of the opportunity. Really excited, appreciative of the guys pushing me this fall. I think everyone was supportive of the decision and they understand moving forward. We have a lot of young guys and we’re counting on a lot of young guys. So it’s my job as a quarterback to get them prepared for Saturday, and keep them going when Saturdays get tough at times.”
Arkansas faces Portland State Saturday at 3:00pm on SEC Network.
