Couple suing farmers for spraying tree-killing chemicals

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Manila couple is suing a family of local farmers claiming chemicals they used killed hundreds of their trees.
In their lawsuit, Charles and Vicki Mobley contend pesticides and herbicides drifted from Costner and Sons Farms’ onto their adjoining property on State Highway 77.
Shortly after the farmers applied several chemicals, including Roundup, to the adjacent fields, the Mobleys said they began to notice that the leaves on certain trees in the yard were curling up and appeared to be distressed.
“Less than a month later, it was clear to the Mobleys that the chemical spraying by the defendants had damaged many, many trees and other vegetation in their yard,” the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit estimates more than 120 pine trees are “dead or dying on the Mobleys’ property. Additional fruit trees, magnolia trees, and a pecan tree were damaged, or are dead.”
They place the cost of removing and replacing the dead trees at more than $150,000.
In addition to compensatory damages, the lawsuit also seeks punitive damages “sufficient to punish the defendants and deter the defendants and others from similar conduct.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the defendants filed their answer to the lawsuit, denying the allegations and stating that “all herbicide/pesticide applications on such farmland during such time frame have been consistent with product labels.”
Costner and Sons Farms have asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and award them fees and costs.
