Eight arrested after drug search in Piggott

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of searches, as well as a traffic stop, led to eight people being arrested Tuesday in Piggott.
According to a post on the Piggott Police Department’s Facebook page, the eight people were arrested on suspicion of felony drug charges after a traffic stop, search warrant and probation search in the Clay County town.
The traffic stop uncovered 10 grams of marijuana, meth, and Clonazepam, with one person - Jeremy Heath Dillard - arrested.
Officers and Clay County deputies later went to a home in the 400-block of South Houston Street to serve a search warrant.
“Officers located meth, hypodermic needles used for the injection of controlled substances and other drug paraphernalia,” the post noted.
During that search, police arrested Michael Meredith, Curtis Brewer, Jeremy Dooley, Laura Clifford and Jessica Clifford, police said in the post.
Police later did a probation search at a home and found drug paraphernalia.
Donald Grider, who is on parole, and Keri Scheffler were arrested during the probation search.
Piggott Police Chief Jeremi Wicker said in the post that the arrests were a combined effort between local and county law enforcement.
“I am proud of the hard work of not only my officers, but the deputies at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. No one went home until the work was done and the citizens of Clay County should be proud of the continued work these officers are doing. I know Sheriff Miller would agree with me that we are glad our officers work well with one another to fight the war on drugs and we appreciate the Clay County Sheriff’s Department assistance,” Wicker said in the post.
