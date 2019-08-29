Greek life gets active in communities, with volunteerism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - College Greek recruits are getting a taste for volunteerism through the university’s screening process.
Arkansas State University’s students got busy lending a helping hand throughout Jonesboro Wednesday. They served food, helped in food pantries and more.
Interfraternity president Nick Smith said it’s to show the newest recruits what Greek life stands for.
“I just hope it shows the new guys that it’s more than just a cool experience, a four-year experience that it’s really giving back to the community that we’re involved in,” Smith said. “I just hope it affects them today and throughout their four years.”
The idea came from the A-State sorority’s service projects they’ve been doing for a few years.
Now, both the fraternities and sororities are working hard within their communities.
