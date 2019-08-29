5 injured in Wednesday night crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A crash Wednesday night sent five people to the hospital, including one with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412 at Hayti.
Rose L. Lane, 78, of Caruthersville was northbound when she failed to yield her 2013 Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection.
A westbound 2000 Nissan Frontier driven by Brian A. Teal, 28, of Kennett struck Lane’s vehicle.
Teal, along with three passengers in Lane’s vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti with minor to moderate injuries.
A helicopter flew Lane to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis with serious injuries.
