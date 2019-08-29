Logan Bonner ready for first Arkansas State start

First year offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf is impressed with #12. “Logan’s got a little gunslinger in him, and he’ll kinda tell you that by nature,” he said. “And really the challenge for us has been, dude, you don’t have to be. Really good arm talent, and he can make a lot of throws that people can’t. At the end of the day for him if he don’t turn the ball over, and he just distributes to our playmakers, we got a pretty good chance.”