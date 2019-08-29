Logan Bonner ready for first Arkansas State start

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday marks the first Arkansas State game of 2019, the first time they’ll run out of the new north end zone, and the first start for Logan Bonner.
It’s fitting that it’ll be against SMU. Bonner hails from the Dallas area, his last extensive amount of game time came against the Mustangs. Logan says he’s grown plenty as a quarterback since that 7 of 17 passing performance in relief of Justice Hansen back in 2017.
“Absolutely, I’m extremely excited,” Bonner said. “I’ve waited a long time for this. The whole team is excited, the whole city is excited. And I’m definitely ready to go. Just knowing the gameplan in and out, more and more each day, knowing right answers where to go with the ball. Letting the guys play, doing my job getting them the ball, make sure we get into good positions to win.”
First year offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf is impressed with #12. “Logan’s got a little gunslinger in him, and he’ll kinda tell you that by nature,” he said. “And really the challenge for us has been, dude, you don’t have to be. Really good arm talent, and he can make a lot of throws that people can’t. At the end of the day for him if he don’t turn the ball over, and he just distributes to our playmakers, we got a pretty good chance.”
Arkansas State faces SMU Saturday at 6:00pm on ESPN+.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.