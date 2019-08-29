Man convicted, sentenced to prison in 2013 drunken driving case arrested on new DWI charge

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -A man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2013 crash that injured a husband and wife appeared in a courtroom Wednesday after being arrested on a separate DWI charge, officials said.
According to a report from KARK, Gary McClour appeared in court in Independence County Wednesday for a review hearing. He pleaded guilty to the recent arrest and was sentenced to one year in jail, prosecutors told KARK.
Authorities said the recent arrest involved drugs and an open alcohol container.
One of the people who was in the courtroom Wednesday was John Rogers.
Rogers said he and his wife each lost a leg during the 2013 crash. At the time, McClour was convicted on DWI and battery charges in the case, KARK reported, noting Arkansas law sets DWI charges as felonies once a person receives a fourth charge in a five-year period.
“It’s crazy that a person that took two people’s legs off and ruined their life is still doing the same thing,” Rogers told KARK.
According to prosecutors, McClour may have his parole revoked but the issue has not been decided in the court system, KARK reported.
