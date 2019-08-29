Man wanted in connection to body found on I-55 at 88 mile marker, crash at 111 mile marker

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a crash and a “deadly incident” on Interstate 55 on Thursday, August 29.
Authorities have identified a body found on the shoulder of I-55 at the 88 mile marker as 41-year-old Claude L. Nix, Jr.
On Thursday morning, crews were on the scene of an incident on southbound Interstate 55.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the highway patrol said when officers arrived on scene at the 88 mile marker, around 11 a.m., they found the body of a man on the inside shoulder of the highway.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident was at mile marker 88 and involved a wrong-way driver.
Traffic was diverted off of I-55 onto Highway 61, but that location is now back open.
If you see Tillmon, you are asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500 or your local law enforcement.
Police are asking people who live in Oak Ridge, Old Appleton and the surrounding area to be on high alert for the suspect who is still on the run.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, they were looking for a man, possibly in his underwear, near the 111 mile marker of northbound I-55 near the Cowboy Church. Specifically, the area was between I-55 and E (Oak Ridge exit) and I-55 and KK (Old Appleton exit).
The man was identified as Myron Tillmon, 54.
By 3 p.m., Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said officers had cleared the scene in the parking lot of the Cowboy Church. She said they think Tillmon left the area and the highway patrol will still be investigating the crash at the 111 mile marker.
The highway patrol’s helicopter is still in the air.
The highway patrol said Tillmon is a person of interest in the deadly incident on I-55 at the 88 mile marker and leaving the scene of a crash at the 111 mile marker.
They wanted to make residents near Route KK and I-55 aware.
According to the highway patrol, a blue or green Ford F-150 hit a car at the 111 mile marker. That’s when the driver got out and took off on foot.
They said no one was injured in that crash and the car was towed from the scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they’re using a helicopter and search dogs to search the wooded area near the 111 mile marker.
