Medical marijuana cultivation facility taking applications

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical marijuana cultivation facility in Newport is now looking to hire employees.
The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook Thursday that Natural State Wellness is hiring through the management company Harvest Health and Recreation on Indeed.com.
The facility is hiring Cultivation Assistants and Facility Technicians.
The post said all applications or resumes must be submitted through Indeed.com. No applications will be taken at the facility or local offices.
Click here for more on the jobs available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.