Oversight Integrity Council hears ideas for quality of life projects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Oversight Integrity Council met Thursday, Aug. 29 to hear from individuals and groups with ideas for quality of life projects in Jonesboro.
The council heard numerous requests that will help them with the process of selecting and prioritizing projects to recommend to the Jonesboro City Council.
The council’s work is dependent on the passage of a one-percent sales tax initiative on September 10.
Scott McDaniel with Team Jonesboro was the first presenter at the meeting.
He hopes that through the council, a community can be formed that is hard to leave and easy to come back to.
“I’m going to present first of all a vision statement,” said McDaniel. “That’s my main thing I’m going to talk about right now, is the vision of this council; what it can do, what it’s for, the importance of a community being able to talk to a council of this nature.”
Another presenter, David Daniel with the parks advisory committee, presented the idea of installing pocket parks, community centers and an amphitheater to the council.
“We are trying to be as transparent as we can to everyone,” said Daniel. “There is no hidden agendas, other than trying to make Jonesboro a great, safe, culturally developed city. Fun for everyone, so we can retain our young people.”
None of the projects were selected Thursday.
This is a process that could take months before recommendations are made to the city council.
If you would like to learn more about the guidelines to present an idea, you can find the information on the City of Jonesboro website.
