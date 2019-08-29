Region 8 city ranks top 5 safest in the state, study shows

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 city is proving that having a safe community is a priority after a recent report shows it ranks top five safest in the state.
The study done by Backgroundchecks.org used the latest FBI crime information to set the rankings and the city of Batesville came in at number five.
Batesville Criminal Investigator Jason Bryant says it did take the entire community to receive the ranking and the department appreciates their help.
“Community orientated policing, that’s what we are doing to get this and it’s really working. We have seen a tremendous decrease in crime,” Bryant said.
The study started with over 7,000 cities, but researchers decided to only focus on cities with a population over 10,000.
Maumelle and Bentonville tied for first, Cabot was third and Bella Vista was fourth. Little Rock landed at 35.
