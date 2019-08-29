Silver Alert activated for man traveling to Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who is traveling from Memphis to Mountain Home.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Mountain Home police requested the Silver Alert for Kenneth Robert Kraft, 85 who was last seen in Atoka, Tenn around noon.
Kraft is supposed to be traveling between Memphis and Mountain Home in a 2015 sliver Toyota Rav 4 with Arkansas license plates 075 TXR.
He is a white man, 5’ 9” tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
If you see Kraft, call Mountain Home police at 870-425-6336 or 911.
