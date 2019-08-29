TRAFFIC ALERT: Flagger killed in Highway 412 crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A road construction worker died Thursday morning in a crash that shut down U.S. Highway 412.
The incident, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, occurred just after 10 a.m. Thursday about 4 miles east of Walnut Ridge.
Danny Straessle, a spokesperson for ArDOT, tells Region 8 News a flagger was working the construction site where they are repaving the highway when they were struck and killed.
ArDOT says all lanes of the highway are closed.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and will update this story as more details become available.
